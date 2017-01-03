3 Young Children Killed In Indiana Blaze Minutes Before Christmas Eve
Three children, ranging in age from 2 to 5-years old, were killed in an apartment fire in Indiana Friday night. Gary, Indiana officials say the call came in around 11:30 p.m. and it took about one hour to put out the flames.
