3 Young Children Killed In Indiana Blaze Minutes Before Christmas Eve

Saturday Dec 24 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Three children, ranging in age from 2 to 5-years old, were killed in an apartment fire in Indiana Friday night. Gary, Indiana officials say the call came in around 11:30 p.m. and it took about one hour to put out the flames.

