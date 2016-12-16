3 Indiana men charged with murder in witnessa 2010 killing
Three men in northwest Indiana have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a state witness six years ago. The Times reports that police say and records show 39-year-old Antoine J. Gates was paid about $10,000 to shoot 31-year-old Jocelyn Blair at a Gary restaurant.
