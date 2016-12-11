2 South Shore Line rail projects pois...

2 South Shore Line rail projects poised for federal funding

Sunday Dec 11 Read more: The Tribune

Two projects aimed at improving the commute between northwest Indiana and Chicago are poised to make strides in the new year. The South Shore Line is hoping for more than $400 million in federal funding to pay for about half the costs of both projects, The Times reported .

