2 face possible life sentences in Sumava Resorts slayings

Prosecutors intend to seek sentences of life without parole for 24-year-old two men facing murder, theft and other charges in the slayings of three people in northwestern Indiana. Newton County Prosecutor Jeffrey Drinksi filed a motion last week seeking the life sentences and adding charges of murder while committing a robbery and murder while committing a burglary against Sebastian Wedding of Lake County and Derrick Cardosi of Sumava Resorts.

