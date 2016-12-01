1,000 jobs saved by Trump. Thousands more to go
President-elect Donald Trump has struck an agreement to save more than 1,000 factory jobs at a Carrier plant in Indianapolis that were destined for Mexico. More than 250,000 jobs will be lost due to plant closing announcements this year, according to Challenger, Gray and Christmas.
