Officer praised in probe of graft

Officer praised in probe of graft

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Nov 24 Read more: Journal Gazette

A retired police officer was instrumental in an investigation that led to charges alleging that a northwestern Indiana sheriff, his top deputy and a mayor collected bribes in return for contracts for towing and other services, a federal prosecutor said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gary Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Dudley 20,741
Black Oak,Indiana (Feb '09) Thu Lee 67
Marie Drake aka Candy (Jun '16) Dec 17 Never fooled me 11
Review: Cabinet Mania of Munster Indiana (Mar '16) Dec 14 tonydinelli 9
High school Head basketball coach vs AAU Dec 14 Clinkerman34 1
Sibley's bath house (Apr '15) Dec 10 alice 10
News Buzinec wants 4th term as mayor (Aug '10) Nov 30 Lori kikkert 7
See all Gary Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gary Forum Now

Gary Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gary Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Gary, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,219 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,403

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC