The Garrett Newton Band to Wilson Pickins
Garrett Newton, at all of 17 years old fronts this up and coming band with his on point Scruggs style banjo picking that has earned high praise from many of his industry peers. At his young age, he has already played onstage with national artists such as Marty Raybon, Kenny Ingram, Ben Greene, Steve Dilling, and James King.
