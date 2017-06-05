David "Stoney" Stoner
David "Stoney" Stoner, 65, of Forest City, died Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at his home. A native of Oak Hill, WVA, he was the son of the late Allen Lee Stoner and Dreama Warden Roberson.
