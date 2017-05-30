Boat explodes, catches fire at North Carolina beach
A boat exploded at a dock on the North Carolina coast, and an official says medical evacuation helicopters have been sent to the scene. Local media outlets report the explosion occurred Friday at the Ocean Isle Fishing Center at Ocean Isle Beach, which is 175 miles south of Raleigh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Garner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|5 hr
|Lairc
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|May 28
|Hammie
|102
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
|UMO presents Honorary Collegiate FFA degrees -
|May 16
|Joyce
|1
|sexting... nude pic trade for bored spring breaker (Mar '12)
|May 13
|Moondance
|13
|Lisa Hess rape charges (Feb '13)
|Apr '17
|jlom
|2
|Garner Music Thread (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Garner Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC