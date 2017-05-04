Wake Commissioners Call Out Developer Daniel Eller for Pushing to Evict Forest Hills Residents
In addition, all seven commissioners promised to personally spend time helping the low-income residents find new homes. "If the landlord is listening, I advise him strongly not to start proceedings," Commissioner John Burns said at Monday's board meeting.
