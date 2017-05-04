Wake Commissioners Call Out Developer...

Wake Commissioners Call Out Developer Daniel Eller for Pushing to Evict Forest Hills Residents

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Independent Weekly

In addition, all seven commissioners promised to personally spend time helping the low-income residents find new homes. "If the landlord is listening, I advise him strongly not to start proceedings," Commissioner John Burns said at Monday's board meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garner Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Please locate Craig Lyons (Dec '15) Wed meme 4
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Apr 30 Diane 98
News Fyre Festival: When a $12,000 luxury festival i... Apr 28 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
Lisa Hess rape charges (Feb '13) Apr 26 jlom 2
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 26 Roy 71
Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13) Apr 14 Shawn 10
Garner Music Thread (Jun '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 5
See all Garner Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garner Forum Now

Garner Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garner Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Garner, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,675 • Total comments across all topics: 280,793,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC