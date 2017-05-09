Like Many in Wake County, Forest Hill...

Like Many in Wake County, Forest Hills Residents Face Wrenching Search for Affordable Housing

As developers announce high-rent, mixed-use towers in downtown Raleigh seemingly daily, residents getting the boot from Forest Hills Apartments in Garner are having a rough time finding an affordable place to live, even with help from federal and local housing officials. A group of about thirty met Tuesday with representatives of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Wake County Housing Authority.

