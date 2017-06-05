Help sought for residents being force...

Help sought for residents being forced from Garner apartment complex

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: WRAL.com

The new owner of Forest Hills Apartments, on 7th Avenue, plans to renovate the property and won't accept any form of housing assistance payments when the complex reopens. Individuals and families in all 136 apartments must move out by June 15. Wake County leaders likened the situation to a natural disaster, noting that people are being forced from their homes just as if there had been a flood or a tornado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garner Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11) 6 hr Louis Stephenson 5
News Some states review election systems for signs o... 10 hr CodeTalker 5
Best Painting Classes Raleigh NC | Artistic Thi... Jun 5 Mr Painter 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jun 4 Enterher 104
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 3 Lairc 1
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) May 27 1tiger 72
News UMO presents Honorary Collegiate FFA degrees - May 16 Joyce 1
See all Garner Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garner Forum Now

Garner Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garner Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Garner, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,322 • Total comments across all topics: 281,616,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC