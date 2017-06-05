Help sought for residents being forced from Garner apartment complex
The new owner of Forest Hills Apartments, on 7th Avenue, plans to renovate the property and won't accept any form of housing assistance payments when the complex reopens. Individuals and families in all 136 apartments must move out by June 15. Wake County leaders likened the situation to a natural disaster, noting that people are being forced from their homes just as if there had been a flood or a tornado.
