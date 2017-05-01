The Student-Run Project Unity Aims to Smooth Racial Tensions in Wake Schools
Monroy, a senior at Garner Magnet High School, is one of the organizers of Project Unity, an effort to connect people from different backgrounds and introduce them to larger-scale activism. Garner junior Israel Reyes and other participants acknowledge that the initiative is idealistic, given the entrenched nature of prejudice in society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Garner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 30
|Diane
|98
|Fyre Festival: When a $12,000 luxury festival i...
|Apr 28
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Lisa Hess rape charges (Feb '13)
|Apr 26
|jlom
|2
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|Garner Music Thread (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|5
|Editorial: What does McCrory have against solar... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Garner Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC