NC craft on offer by the dozens at World Beer Festival in Raleigh
The sign hanging up under Brice's Brewing Co.' s tent gave the brewery's location as Raleigh, but someone started to scratch it out with chalk to write Garner instead, scribbling just a capital G on the sign before giving up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Garner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Thu
|Lucky
|95
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|Apr 5
|Roy
|6
|Charlatan Teachers Like Me
|Apr 4
|Dame Kelly Davis ...
|1
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Apr 4
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Sergio Orlando Nieves hides in Winter Park Flor...
|Apr 2
|Amanda c
|1
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Mar 31
|TerriB1
|3
|Anyone want to hang out Nude? (Nov '11)
|Mar 28
|Slippyfist
|30
Find what you want!
Search Garner Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC