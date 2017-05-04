Durham-Orange light-rail costs could delay Durham-Wake commuter rail
The rising costs of the Durham-Orange light rail project may delay plans for a 37-mile commuter-rail line connecting Wake and Durham counties. The Wake County Transit Plan calls for the Wake-Durham Commuter Rail Project to connect Garner and Durham with stops in Raleigh, including N.C. State University; Cary; Morrisville and Research Triangle Park by 2027.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Garner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Please locate Craig Lyons (Dec '15)
|Wed
|meme
|4
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 30
|Diane
|98
|Fyre Festival: When a $12,000 luxury festival i...
|Apr 28
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Lisa Hess rape charges (Feb '13)
|Apr 26
|jlom
|2
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
|Garner Music Thread (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Garner Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC