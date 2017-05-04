Durham-Orange light-rail costs could ...

Durham-Orange light-rail costs could delay Durham-Wake commuter rail

Saturday Apr 8 Read more: HeraldSun.com

The rising costs of the Durham-Orange light rail project may delay plans for a 37-mile commuter-rail line connecting Wake and Durham counties. The Wake County Transit Plan calls for the Wake-Durham Commuter Rail Project to connect Garner and Durham with stops in Raleigh, including N.C. State University; Cary; Morrisville and Research Triangle Park by 2027.

