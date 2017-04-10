Durham commissioners say they support...

Durham commissioners say they support Wake commuter rail, but it may be delayed

Durham County remains committed to building a 37-mile commuter rail between Wake and Durham counties even though it may not be able to meet Wake County's 10-year timeline, elected leaders say. "We can do it if we do it in a phased approach," Durham County Commissioner Ellen Reckhow said about the financial challenges of building a pair of potentially multi-billion dollar transit projects within the next 20 years.

