Durham commissioners say they support Wake commuter rail, but it may be delayed
Durham County remains committed to building a 37-mile commuter rail between Wake and Durham counties even though it may not be able to meet Wake County's 10-year timeline, elected leaders say. "We can do it if we do it in a phased approach," Durham County Commissioner Ellen Reckhow said about the financial challenges of building a pair of potentially multi-billion dollar transit projects within the next 20 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Garner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 6
|Lucky
|95
|I'm so glad Higgins was paid to help us win aga...
|Apr 5
|Roy
|6
|Charlatan Teachers Like Me
|Apr 4
|Dame Kelly Davis ...
|1
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|Apr 4
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Sergio Orlando Nieves hides in Winter Park Flor...
|Apr 2
|Amanda c
|1
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Mar 31
|TerriB1
|3
|Anyone want to hang out Nude? (Nov '11)
|Mar 28
|Slippyfist
|30
Find what you want!
Search Garner Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC