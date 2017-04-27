Despite Previous Agreement, Low-Incom...

Despite Previous Agreement, Low-Income Forest Hill Apartments...

Residents of a Garner apartment complex are again in the midst of legal and personal turmoil after their Chapel Hill landlord posted notices this week indicating that they must vacate by April 30 or face eviction. It's a turnaround from an agreement about the departures announced by Wake County officials last month, in which the developer agreed to let the low-income residents stay on until the end of the school year in June.

