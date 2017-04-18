ATI Industrial Automation Expands Ope...

ATI Industrial Automation Expands Operations

To meet global demand for their robotic end-effectors, they are increasing their Apex, NC, facility to 185,000 sq ft and creating 275 new jobs. This expansion - the largest in the company's 28-year history and the second one in just four years - will increase the size of their Apex facility to 185,000 sq ft.

