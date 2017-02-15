Warrants: Estranged husband stalked W...

Warrants: Estranged husband stalked Wake teacher before fatal shooting

Michele Kennington Williams, 51, who taught at Timber Drive Elementary School in Garner, was found dead in her Chrysler Pacifica at 1219 Collington Drive on Dec. 9. Her estranged husband, David Sloan Williams, 55, of 1228 Stone Home Lane in Raleigh, surrendered to police at Cary Towne Center a short while later and was charged with murder. The couple had separated last April, and Michele Williams moved in with her parents.

