Huge fire engulfs apartment building under construction
Firefighters battled a massive late-night fire that engulfed an apartment building under construction in North Carolina's capital city, authorities said early Friday. Preliminary information indicates there were no injuries, said Raleigh police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Garner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12)
|17 hr
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Great Income Opportunities
|Wed
|Creswell Corporat...
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 4
|Sidbad222
|92
|Garner Music Thread (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|5
|Editorial: What does McCrory have against solar... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Solarman
|1
|"RINO" Burr (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|JB Buttsavage
|2
|Please locate Craig Lyons (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Wee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Garner Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC