Hampstead man facing more child sex charges, bond over $1.6 million

The Pender County Sheriff's Office says the sexual assault happened between 2001 and 2002, when the female victim was 7 years old at the time. Garner remains in the Pender County Jail with an additional bond amount of $50,000.00 for today's charge.

