Garner Residents Placed in Subsidized Housing by Alliance Behavior...

Rainey and dozens of people who live in the Garner complex said they recently received letters from owners EPC LLC, of Chapel Hill, telling them they would have to pay market rent on April 1, and that they could be evicted if they weren't out of their subsidized apartments by April 30. "There was no human integrity in how they did this," Rainey told the board. "They won't even talk to us.

