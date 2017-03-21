Garner Residents Placed in Subsidized Housing by Alliance Behavior...
Rainey and dozens of people who live in the Garner complex said they recently received letters from owners EPC LLC, of Chapel Hill, telling them they would have to pay market rent on April 1, and that they could be evicted if they weren't out of their subsidized apartments by April 30. "There was no human integrity in how they did this," Rainey told the board. "They won't even talk to us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Garner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12)
|18 hr
|Imsorry
|6
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 18
|slipman
|93
|Garner Music Thread (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|5
|Editorial: What does McCrory have against solar... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Solarman
|1
|"RINO" Burr (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|JB Buttsavage
|2
|Please locate Craig Lyons (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Wee
|3
|Lost Toy Manchester Terrier $$ reward$$ (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|MissJoeysMomma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Garner Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC