Garner Residents Placed in Subsidized...

Garner Residents Placed in Subsidized Housing by Alliance Behavior...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Independent Weekly

Rainey and dozens of people who live in the Garner complex said they recently received letters from owners EPC LLC, of Chapel Hill, telling them they would have to pay market rent on April 1, and that they could be evicted if they weren't out of their subsidized apartments by April 30. "There was no human integrity in how they did this," Rainey told the board. "They won't even talk to us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garner Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12) 18 hr Imsorry 6
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mar 18 slipman 93
Garner Music Thread (Jun '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 5
News Editorial: What does McCrory have against solar... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Solarman 1
"RINO" Burr (Dec '15) Dec '15 JB Buttsavage 2
Please locate Craig Lyons (Dec '15) Dec '15 Wee 3
Lost Toy Manchester Terrier $$ reward$$ (Jun '15) Jun '15 MissJoeysMomma 1
See all Garner Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garner Forum Now

Garner Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garner Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Garner, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,984 • Total comments across all topics: 279,815,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC