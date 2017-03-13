Driver charged in police chase that killed woman, teen
Kawme Delanta Otis McGregory, 18, of 1491 U.S. Highway 70 West, was charged with two counts of felony death by motor vehicle and one count each of felony serious injury by motor vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger, speeding over 65 mph, driving after consuming alcohol under age 21 and driving without a license. McGregory was taken into custody upon his release from WakeMed and was being held in the Wake County jail under a $1 million bond.
