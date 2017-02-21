County seeking new franchise for conv...

County seeking new franchise for convalescents -

Sampson Emergency Management director Ronald Bass recommends seeking another franchise agreement with a private company for convalescent transports in Sampson. The county has used outside companies on a temporary basis since Johnston Ambulance Services folded at the end of August 2016, but some have moved on in recent months.

