WBB: Amber Richardson Transfers to Alabama

Wednesday Jan 4

Amber Richardson of Garner, North Carolina, was released from North Carolina State at the semester break. The 6-foot sophomore guard has decided to transfer to Alabama and will enroll immediately.

