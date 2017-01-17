SafeStreets USA changes executive line-up
KENT, Wash.-SafeStreets USA, a large ADT dealer based here, recently announced changes to its executive line-up, including a new CEO, CFO, chief development officer and president. SafeStreets USA's CEO Todd Herman, SVP of sales Michael Robson, and president Barry Simmons are each retiring.
