Groundhogs prepare for their big day

Local groundhogs Sir Walter Wally and Snerd are gearing up for their day in the spotlight this week. Groundhog Day is Thursday The two will be on display for annual Groundhog Day celebrations at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh and White Deer Park Nature Center in Garner.

