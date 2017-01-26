Garner water line break sends water spewing into air
The break happened before 12:45 p.m. near Garner Road, according to the Garner Police Department's Twitter page. Police said construction workers hit the line, causing it to break.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Garner Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll...
|Sat
|mysignin1
|1
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Sat
|stanley
|1
|New Wake County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|4
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|Mrhyde
|88
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|Jan 25
|Blonde Coed
|21
|Gov. Cooper: 'This weather event is not over' R...
|Jan 24
|storms move north
|1
|Garner Music Thread (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Garner Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC