Downtown Gastonia restaurant to be featured on public television Updated at

A television program that highlights the best North Carolina has to offer will put a spotlight on a downtown Gastonia restaurant this week. Webb Custom Kitchen, now celebrating its one-year anniversary at 182 S. South St., will be featured on the one-hour UNC-TV program "North Carolina Weekend."

