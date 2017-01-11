Downtown Gastonia restaurant to be featured on public television Updated at
A television program that highlights the best North Carolina has to offer will put a spotlight on a downtown Gastonia restaurant this week. Webb Custom Kitchen, now celebrating its one-year anniversary at 182 S. South St., will be featured on the one-hour UNC-TV program "North Carolina Weekend."
