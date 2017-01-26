Crime log, Jan. 23
He has a court hearing Feb. 27. a Edmond K. Parham, 21, of 420 Rowland St., Henderson, was charged via criminal summons Jan. 20 with all other fraud. He has a court hearing Feb. 27. a Sonisha R. Jordan, 25, of 420 Rowland St., Henderson, was charged via criminal summons Jan. 20 with all other fraud.
