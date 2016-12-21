Suspect in teacher's shooting death faces her family in court
Michele Williams, 51, was found dead in her car Friday evening outside her parents townhouse, at 1219 Collington Drive in Cary. The home was riddled with bullet holes, and one shot went completely through the home, narrowly missing someone inside.
