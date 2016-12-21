N.C. GOP ignores protests, pushes to ...

N.C. GOP ignores protests, pushes to strip Dem governor of power

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: CBS News

North Carolina Republican lawmakers facing the reality of a new Democratic governor in two weeks are nearly done taking steps to reduce his power despite angry demonstrations and threats of litigation, even from the governor-elect. Aiming to wrap up an extraordinary special session, the GOP-controlled legislature prepared Friday to complete work on bills that would place checks upon Democrat Roy Cooper, who edged Republican incumbent Gov. Pat McCrory by just over 10,000 votes last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garner Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: McCrory blames left-wing groups for... 3 hr Waco1910 6
News The Latest: Protesters eye surprises as NC weig... 9 hr kyman 1
NC is ass backwards and I'm done 14 hr NotU 1
News What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi... Wed CisgenderAkaNormal 9
Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega... Dec 19 Dean 3
News DNC chair candidates race into North Carolina f... Dec 19 Le Jimbo 17
Trump Only President-Elect had Child Rape Charges Dec 18 Electors Dump Trump 1
See all Garner Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garner Forum Now

Garner Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garner Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Garner, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,281 • Total comments across all topics: 277,264,101

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC