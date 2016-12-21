Kindergarten teacher fatally shot by estranged husband

Michele Kennington Williams, 51, was found dead in her car just after 6:30 p.m. Friday after officers responded to reports of shots fired at 1219 Collington Dr. She was a a Kindergarten teacher at Timber Drive Elementary School in Garner. Soon after the shooting, David Sloan Williams, 55, of Stone Home Lane, Raleigh, turned himself in to police working at Cary Towne Center.

