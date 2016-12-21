International Space Station makes appearance Thursday in clear NC skies
The football-field-sized space station will appear midway up the southwestern sky at 5:51 p.m. and disappear on the northeastern horizon 4 minutes later. If you are standing in front of the WRAL studios for the tower lighting tonight, look in the direction of the Mission Valley shopping center behind the station.
