Authorities capture man after high-sp...

Authorities capture man after high-speed chase

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Authorities work the scene of a high-speed car chase that involved about 35 officers from several different agencies Monday morning. Law enforcement officers arrested the driver near the McLennan-Bell County line after shooting out the front and rear passenger-side tires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apostle Saul (Paul); Judaism Rejection (Jul '12) 1 min Ben Avraham 2
Were There Two Different Jesuses? 40 min Ben Avraham 1
Who Murdered Jesus ?? Talmudic Jews aka Phari... (Aug '12) 52 min Ben Avraham 4
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 2 hr WarForOil 9,850
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 5 hr Princess Hey 459
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 17 hr Hot Chick 57
News Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month Tue GayUsA 4
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Dallas County was issued at July 06 at 3:03PM CDT

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,221 • Total comments across all topics: 282,280,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC