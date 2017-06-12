Tech Logic to Provide AMH to Sarasota County Library System
Tech Logic is excited to announce that Nicholson Memorial Library System in Garland, Texas has selected Tech Logic to provide both Automated Materials Handling and Self-Checkout solutions. Tech Logic will provide the library system with 6 Automated Material Handling Systems, 11 FLEX Self-Checkout stations, security gates for all branch libraries and other RFID equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Library Technology Guides automation update.
Add your comments below
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|37 min
|texas pete
|1,128
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|Movie Buff
|9,827
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|10 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,520
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|22 hr
|Sharlene45
|448
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|23 hr
|Buck turgidson
|1
|Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11)
|Jun 16
|Victim
|3
|BREAKING NEWS: Officer-Involved Shooting Report... (Sep '08)
|Jun 14
|Joseph Watson
|23
Find what you want!
Search Garland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC