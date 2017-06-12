Say cheese: Kraft headed to Garland w...

Say cheese: Kraft headed to Garland with new hub

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Logistics Pointe Garland was originally built as a grocery distribution center for Tom Thumb with more than 1 million square feet of space. Kraft Heinz's new facility in the project includes 90,000 square feet of cold storage and was leased from Westmount Realty Capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16) 2 hr Shadow 11
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 2 hr WarForOil 9,820
Marion ky and surrounding 14 hr NotMySon 1
News BREAKING NEWS: Officer-Involved Shooting Report... (Sep '08) 22 hr Joseph Watson 23
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... Tue pretty closed club 1
Diesel Mechanics Tue Merr 1
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Tue ThomasA 104
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,949 • Total comments across all topics: 281,762,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC