Say cheese: Kraft headed to Garland with new hub
Logistics Pointe Garland was originally built as a grocery distribution center for Tom Thumb with more than 1 million square feet of space. Kraft Heinz's new facility in the project includes 90,000 square feet of cold storage and was leased from Westmount Realty Capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
