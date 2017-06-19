Rep. Victoria Neave had blood alcohol level almost twice the legal limit after Dallas DWI arrest
Dallas Rep. Victoria Neave's blood alcohol level was nearly double the legal limit after she was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated earlier this month. Neave, a Democrat who represents parts of Dallas, Mesquite and Garland, crashed her BMW into a tree at Abrams Road and La Vista Drive on June 6, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|2 hr
|Francisine
|106
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|13 hr
|EBT Face TAZZ Hanna
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|WarForOil
|9,830
|Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11)
|17 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|4
|Police seek suspect in home invasion that left ...
|17 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|22 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,525
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Mon
|Democrat Jon Ossoff
|48
Find what you want!
Search Garland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC