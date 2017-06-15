Interim Baylor president 'willfully ignorant' of sexual assault details, deposition says

Former interim president David Garland told investigators he was unaware of why Baylor University was under investigation for institutional responses to sexual violence, and didn't care to learn, a deposition against the university claims. He did not know the reasoning behind ex-President Ken Starr's firing in May 2016 and was unaware of the amount of money former football coach Art Briles received in a meditation session after his firing, Garland claimed.

