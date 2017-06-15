Interim Baylor president 'willfully i...

Interim Baylor president 'willfully ignorant' of sexual assault details, deposition says

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Former interim president David Garland told investigators he was unaware of why Baylor University was under investigation for institutional responses to sexual violence, and didn't care to learn, a deposition against the university claims. He did not know the reasoning behind ex-President Ken Starr's firing in May 2016 and was unaware of the amount of money former football coach Art Briles received in a meditation session after his firing, Garland claimed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 5 hr texas pete 1,128
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 9 hr Movie Buff 9,827
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 14 hr _Zoey_ 1,520
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Sun Sharlene45 448
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... Sun Buck turgidson 1
Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11) Jun 16 Victim 3
News BREAKING NEWS: Officer-Involved Shooting Report... (Sep '08) Jun 14 Joseph Watson 23
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,254 • Total comments across all topics: 281,870,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC