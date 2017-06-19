In Texas, abstinence-only programs ma...

In Texas, abstinence-only programs may contribute to teen pregnancies

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Manhattan Mercury

To understand why teen pregnancy rates are so high in Texas, meet Jessica Chester. When Chester was in high school in Garland, Texas, she decided to attend the University of Texas-Dallas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 1 hr Post Reply 1,129
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 5 hr WarForOil 9,828
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 10 hr Princess Hey 1,521
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Sun Sharlene45 448
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... Sun Buck turgidson 1
Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11) Jun 16 Victim 3
News BREAKING NEWS: Officer-Involved Shooting Report... (Sep '08) Jun 14 Joseph Watson 23
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Dallas County was issued at June 19 at 3:09PM CDT

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,804 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC