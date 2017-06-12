In Texas, Abstinence-Only Programs Ma...

In Texas, Abstinence-Only Programs May Contribute To Teen Pregnancies

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

To understand why teen pregnancy rates are so high in Texas, meet Jessica Chester. When Chester was in high school in Garland, Texas, she decided to attend the University of Texas-Dallas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Garland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 4 hr WarForOil 9,821
kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16) 22 hr Shadow 11
Marion ky and surrounding Wed NotMySon 1
News BREAKING NEWS: Officer-Involved Shooting Report... (Sep '08) Wed Joseph Watson 23
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... Jun 13 pretty closed club 1
Diesel Mechanics Jun 13 Merr 1
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Jun 13 ThomasA 104
See all Garland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Garland Forum Now

Garland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Garland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Garland, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,117 • Total comments across all topics: 281,782,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC