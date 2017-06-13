How Baylor's new president plans to move the school past scandal
Linda Livingstone's first few days as president of Baylor University were filled with reminders of the good news college sports can bring. The private school's first female president began her tenure at the Big 12 Conference's annual meeting, where the 10 university presidents announced that they'd be distributing nearly $35 million to each school.
Garland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|15 min
|WarForOil
|9,821
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|17 hr
|Shadow
|11
|Marion ky and surrounding
|Wed
|NotMySon
|1
|BREAKING NEWS: Officer-Involved Shooting Report... (Sep '08)
|Wed
|Joseph Watson
|23
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Tue
|pretty closed club
|1
|Diesel Mechanics
|Tue
|Merr
|1
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Tue
|ThomasA
|104
