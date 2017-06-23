Fort Worth man jailed after ramming s...

Fort Worth man jailed after ramming seven vehicles in Garland

Friday Jun 23 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Garland Police responded just after 4 p.m. Friday to reports of a vehicle ramming other vehicles on the eastbound service road of the President George Bush Turnpike, near North Garland Avenue. By the time they arrived, the maroon Ford F-150 had entered a Bank of America parking lot in the 5400 block of North Garland Avenue and rammed several parked cars before striking a wall and coming to a stop.

