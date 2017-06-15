Former interim Baylor president 'willfully ignorant' of sexual assault details, lawyer says
Former interim Baylor University president David Garland told investigators he was unaware of why the school was under investigation for institutional responses to sexual violence - and didn't care to learn - according to a deposition filed in a Title IX lawsuit against the university. In the deposition, Garland said he did not know the reasoning behind ex-President Ken Starr's firing in May 2016 and was unaware of the amount of money former football coach Art Briles received in a mediation session after his firing.
