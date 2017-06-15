Former interim Baylor president 'will...

Former interim Baylor president 'willfully ignorant' of sexual assault details, lawyer says

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Former interim Baylor University president David Garland told investigators he was unaware of why the school was under investigation for institutional responses to sexual violence - and didn't care to learn - according to a deposition filed in a Title IX lawsuit against the university. In the deposition, Garland said he did not know the reasoning behind ex-President Ken Starr's firing in May 2016 and was unaware of the amount of money former football coach Art Briles received in a mediation session after his firing.

