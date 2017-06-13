Drivers will have more time to get to Dallas-area license offices...

Drivers will have more time to get to...

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday restored expanded hours at 11 of the state's busiest driver's license offices, including three in North Texas, after some lawmakers bristled that reduced hours intended to address budget shortfalls instead shortchanged Texas drivers. Offices in southern Dallas, Garland and Fort Worth will resume extended hours 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a statement from the Garland office Tuesday afternoon.

