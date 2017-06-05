Dallas State Rep. Victoria Neave Arre...

Dallas State Rep. Victoria Neave Arrested for DWI

Wednesday Jun 7

Freshman state Rep. Victoria Neave, the Democrat who represents swaths of East Dallas as well as Mesquite and Garland, was arrested in Lakewood overnight on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. WFAA-TV first reported the arrest , citing sources who told crime reporter Rebecca Lopez that Neave crashed into a tree at La Vista Drive and Abrams.

