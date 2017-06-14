Continue reading Quick-acting officers, donated medical kit saved Garland man's life, police say
Officers found a man bleeding profusely from a severed artery when they were called to a family disturbance June 4 in the 100 block of South Jupiter Road. The man lost consciousness as police arrived, but officers "immediately applied a tourniquet and other first aid procedures to slow the bleeding," the department said in a statement.
