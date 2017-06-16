Continue reading Bike rental now available in Denton with VBikes
The bike share service, based in Garland, dropped off six bikes in Denton this week to begin testing the market and allow Dentonites to ride rental bikes around town. Locals take a closer look at a VBike near the Courthouse on the Square in downtown Denton.
