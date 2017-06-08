Carrollton and Farmers Branch pick ma...

Carrollton and Farmers Branch pick mayors, other cities settle council vacancies in Saturday runoff

Thursday Jun 8

Carrollton and Farmers Branch will choose mayors in Saturday runoff elections. Voters are also being called back to the polls in several other suburbs where no candidate landed a majority of the vote May 6. Three council members will be seated in McKinney and two in both Arlington and Plano.

