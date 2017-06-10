Anti-Shariah protesters, some toting ...

Anti-Shariah protesters, some toting rifles, gather in front of North Texas Islamic center

Hundreds gathered around the Islamic Association of North Texas in Richardson on Saturday to protest Islamic law, which they fear is a growing threat to American values and the U.S. Constitution. The rally was peaceful, although several protesters were armed with automatic rifles - even as children filed in for school at the mosque inside.

